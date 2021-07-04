© Instagram / bullitt





$2 million purchases lead week's home sales in Jefferson, Bullitt & Oldham counties and Natural gas pipeline planned in Bullitt County





$2 million purchases lead week's home sales in Jefferson, Bullitt & Oldham counties and Natural gas pipeline planned in Bullitt County

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Natural gas pipeline planned in Bullitt County and $2 million purchases lead week's home sales in Jefferson, Bullitt & Oldham counties

Car accident on I-390 near the Village of Wayland.

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne on Conservatorship: 'It's A Lot of Pain, A Lot of Worry'.

Friends gather in Carlisle Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the homicide of Paul Laney.

England rout Ukraine 4-0 to surge into Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark.

'Dine Downtown' returns to San Jose, major push for restaurants since reopening as it faces 'uphill climb'.

Coronavirus continues to rise in LA County; 644 new infections reported.

Family History Library to reopen with some changes.

Holy Cross Energy works to keep lines safe from wildfire.

Lakewood Fourth of July Parade Returns to Celebrate, Support Veterans.

Friends gather in Carlisle Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the homicide of Paul Laney.

When it comes to sustainability... Toledo is number one.

Suspect sought after shooting at Cobb country club.