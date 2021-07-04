© Instagram / a scanner darkly





Science on Screen: ‘A Scanner Darkly’ and Looking back at Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly





Science on Screen: ‘A Scanner Darkly’ and Looking back at Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Looking back at Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly and Science on Screen: ‘A Scanner Darkly’

Sports camp for blind and visually impaired youths being offered in Birchwood.

Dakota Schmidt Appears On Locked On Raptors Podcast to Talk G League Ignite’s Jalen Green & Jonathan Kuminga.

Activists rally for end to gun violence during typically violent holiday weekend.

Parents Of Man Arrested For Creepy Comments To Child In Dixon Comes Forward To Share Battle With Mental Illness.

Hawaii sees 47 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 37,933.

Police raids net $54,000 in illegal fireworks headed to NYC.

Reaction: Keon Wylie commits to Penn State.

What To Know About Olympic Marijuana Bans.

Maguire credits Shaw for his heroic England goal.