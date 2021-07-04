© Instagram / blood father





Cannes Film Review: ‘Blood Father’ and Lionsgate Buys Mel Gibson’s ‘Blood Father’ for U.S. Release





Lionsgate Buys Mel Gibson’s ‘Blood Father’ for U.S. Release and Cannes Film Review: ‘Blood Father’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

E.J. Liddell will forgo NBA Draft and return to Ohio State.

Search for missing swimmer turns to recovery on Lake Travis.

Child injured in head-on crash in New London.

Iowa city considering program to put solar panels on homes.

10 Best Shows From The 2000s On Peacock To Watch, According To IMDb.

The Latest: Navajo Nation reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths.

Collapsed Florida building to be demolished as storm approaches.

Surfside search-and-rescue efforts paused for demolition prep.

Search for missing swimmer turns to recovery on Lake Travis.

West Side mothers fast for anti-violence 4th of July weekend.

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Deputies search for endangered Tooele County teen.