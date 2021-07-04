© Instagram / cooties





Bronx attorney blasted for calling COVID-19 'Chinese cooties' and 'Cooties' should be your next midnight movie





Bronx attorney blasted for calling COVID-19 'Chinese cooties' and 'Cooties' should be your next midnight movie

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Cooties' should be your next midnight movie and Bronx attorney blasted for calling COVID-19 'Chinese cooties'

Jumper at Highway 101 N and Herrick Ave Onramp.

One of the Little Rock 9 speaks to group of early terror and eventual healing.

Braves manage only two runs in loss to Marlins.

Water leak at JFK airport halts inbound NYC flights.

Roger Federer finds his rhythm, reaches Week 2 at Wimbledon.

Michael Annett seals season-best third place at Road America: ‘Good for me to be up there’.

Man drowns at Deer Creek Reservoir.

Teens Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu advance at Wimbledon.

Police: Franklin man arrested after launching firework at Metro helicopter.

England wins again, reaches semifinals at Euro 2020.

Superstar Racing Experience at Lucas Oil Raceway: Live results, leader, winner for SRX at IRP.