© Instagram / dead alive





Peter Jackson is Releasing 4K Versions of Bad Taste and Dead Alive and Peter Jackson and His Team are Fully Restoring 'Dead Alive' and 'Bad Taste' for 4K Releases!





Peter Jackson is Releasing 4K Versions of Bad Taste and Dead Alive and Peter Jackson and His Team are Fully Restoring 'Dead Alive' and 'Bad Taste' for 4K Releases!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Peter Jackson and His Team are Fully Restoring 'Dead Alive' and 'Bad Taste' for 4K Releases! and Peter Jackson is Releasing 4K Versions of Bad Taste and Dead Alive

Nebraska woman begs judges to not give her the death penalty.

NOHIL doctor abandoned me on examination table because I screamed in pain —Patient.

Euro 2020 hits and misses: England turn on the style to reach semi-finals.

Photos: Look back on 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

Nigeria ranks 47th on UN’s cybersecurity index.

Dead on arrival is new Fiji Covid-19 trend: Govt.

State govt on political witch hunt: Union min.

Alarm over truck crashes on highway.

COVID live updates: Queensland lockdown over but restrictions remain as NSW awaits case numbers.

One dead after car crashes into pillar at Willeri Drive overpass on Roe Highway.

Forensic team heads to Canadian town destroyed by wildfire.