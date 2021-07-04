© Instagram / fast color





‘Fast Color’: The Gugu Mbatha-Raw Superhero Drama Deserved a Better Release and The anti-‘Avengers’: In indie gem ‘Fast Color,’ a powerful new superhero story is born





The anti-‘Avengers’: In indie gem ‘Fast Color,’ a powerful new superhero story is born and ‘Fast Color’: The Gugu Mbatha-Raw Superhero Drama Deserved a Better Release

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Native Hawaiian Educator And Activist Haunani-Kay Trask Dies.

How Ancient Greeks Set Humanity on the Path to Space Exploration.

D.C. United Routs Toronto FC 7-1 to Break Franchise Goal Record.

Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress—and it's discounted at this 4th of July sale.

COVID live updates: Queensland, NSW and Victoria hold press conferences after Brisbane lockdown ends.

Man found dead in New York City elevator shaft.

Driver Cited After Illegal Fireworks Found in Ice Cream Truck in Pittsburg.

Friends, family remember farm worker who died in heat wave.

Man in critical condition following Southwest Side shooting.

Spotted: Disney characters captured in clouds over theme park.