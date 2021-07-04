© Instagram / fiddler on the roof





Chester school presenting 'Fiddler on the Roof Jr.' and 'Vaccination!' — Family's 'Fiddler on the Roof' Covid parody gets a sequel





Chester school presenting 'Fiddler on the Roof Jr.' and 'Vaccination!' — Family's 'Fiddler on the Roof' Covid parody gets a sequel

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Vaccination!' — Family's 'Fiddler on the Roof' Covid parody gets a sequel and Chester school presenting 'Fiddler on the Roof Jr.'

How dangerous third wave of Covid-19 will be? Scientist on govt panel explains.

THE ICON INTERVIEW: ‘THE ONLY ONE I DO BET ON IS MYSELF’.

Federal COVID-19 unemployment relief payments come to an end in Tennessee.

Avoid losing money to phony tickets, fake festival scams.

Vigil for farmworker who died in Oregon heat wave draws calls for change.

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Bernalillo, Sandoval counties.

OSP: Trooper injured in crash that involved an impaired driver in Dayton.

Data show Virginia traffic fatalities rose in 2020 even with fewer drivers.

Federal COVID-19 unemployment relief payments come to an end in Tennessee.