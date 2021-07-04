© Instagram / friday the 13th part 2





New 40th Anniversary FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2 Steelbook Announced and Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)





Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981) and New 40th Anniversary FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2 Steelbook Announced

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rule 37 allows Texas oil and gas companies to steal minerals.

Search and rescue operations at a collapsed surfside condominium that was suspended in preparation for dismantling.

Fourth of July: With fireworks and parades, US celebrates Independence Day today.

Japan resumes rescue work after deadly landslides, 20 missing-Kyodo.

Identical twin in Chicago saves sister’s life during leukemia battle and helps make pregnancy dream come true.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can't keep their hands off each other on a stroll in the Hamptons.

Agencies providing pre-departure training and fitness certificates to migrant workers feel ignored by government.

Could Neil Walker be the next Tony Romo? 'We'll see.'.

Archbishop Gomez: On July 4, let's also honor missionaries' role in nation's founding.

Honey I'm Good goes gate-to-wire to hold on by a neck for Regret Stakes Victory.