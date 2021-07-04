© Instagram / here comes the boom





The man who put the boom in ‘Here Comes the Boom’ and Kevin James on filming 'Here Comes the Boom': 'I definitely got my fair share of getting punched in the face'





The man who put the boom in ‘Here Comes the Boom’ and Kevin James on filming 'Here Comes the Boom': 'I definitely got my fair share of getting punched in the face'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Kevin James on filming 'Here Comes the Boom': 'I definitely got my fair share of getting punched in the face' and The man who put the boom in ‘Here Comes the Boom’

South L.A. man faces federal charges after LAPD detonates fireworks.

River Valley, Newell-Fonda, and Alta-Aurelia pick up wins at the Storm Lake tournament.

European vacation: car rentals complicated and expensive.

Gov. Whitmer, Meijer and United Way announce sweepstakes to encourage more vaccinations.

Miami condo residents nervous after Champlain Towers South collapse.

Wimbledon: Feisty Federer marches on.

The Rock Gives Update On «Black Adam» Movie.

Domestic calendar out but no word on bio-security yet.

'Dubai Return' to release on YouTube.

When Adenuga, Dangote, Wigwe Converged on Paris as Macron Honoured Rabiu.

Petrol, diesel prices today on July 4: Prices at historic high again after another hike; check rates here.

Mumbai: Latest updates on July 4.