© Instagram / Alex Trebek





Savannah Guthrie Praises Alex Trebek's Jeopardy! Legacy as She Wraps Guest-Hosting Gig: 'Such an Honor' and ‘Jeopardy!’: Will Ken Jennings replace Alex Trebek as permanent host?





Savannah Guthrie Praises Alex Trebek's Jeopardy! Legacy as She Wraps Guest-Hosting Gig: 'Such an Honor' and ‘Jeopardy!’: Will Ken Jennings replace Alex Trebek as permanent host?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

‘Jeopardy!’: Will Ken Jennings replace Alex Trebek as permanent host? and Savannah Guthrie Praises Alex Trebek's Jeopardy! Legacy as She Wraps Guest-Hosting Gig: 'Such an Honor'

Supreme Court undermines voting rights and itself.

Crews on scene of a structure fire on Nord Ave. in Chico.

High court rules on immigration cases.

Barefaced chic: foundation for summer.

Tennis player nicked by stray bullet in Portland park.

Premature bloom in tobacco.

Chinese American WWII veterans recognized with Congressional Gold Medals in San Francisco.