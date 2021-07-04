Michelle Obama reveals the story behind the Obama portraits and Michelle Obama wishes happy Father’s Day to Barack Obama
© Instagram / Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama reveals the story behind the Obama portraits and Michelle Obama wishes happy Father’s Day to Barack Obama


By: Margaret Wilson
2021-07-04 09:09:23

Michelle Obama wishes happy Father’s Day to Barack Obama and Michelle Obama reveals the story behind the Obama portraits

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Northwest Arkansas cities putting together wish lists for American Rescue Plan money.

Vehicle crashes on Washington Monument grounds, police say.

On the record: Liberty.

Which 7 UNESCO sites could soon be put on the ‘danger list’?

On Mariachis Night, the party is at the ballpark — on the field, not so much.

On Computers: Do you need an antivirus?

Dhami pays courtesy calls on former Uttarakhand CMs ahead of swearing-in.

Watch: Ocean caught on fire as oil pipeline ruptures in Gulf of Mexico; Twitter reacts.

The Engagement review: a tour de force on the fight for same-sex marriage.

«Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t ready to have money thrown on him»: The Lakers legend hilariously gets...

  TOP