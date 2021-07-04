Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi Is Tony Hawk in Hilarious TikTok: ‘What in 2003 Is This?’ and Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith team up and more star snaps
© Instagram / Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi Is Tony Hawk in Hilarious TikTok: ‘What in 2003 Is This?’ and Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith team up and more star snaps


By: Samantha Thompson
2021-07-04 09:14:16

Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith team up and more star snaps and Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi Is Tony Hawk in Hilarious TikTok: ‘What in 2003 Is This?’

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Military plane crashes in Philippines, at least 40 rescued.

Hina Khan reacts to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce; calls it 'nothing but graceful'.

Legal experts split on whether Zuma's 11th hour court bid to escape prison has any hope of success.

Businesses need not deduct TDS on share/commodity purchases via exchanges: CBDT.

Over 20.73 Lakh To Appear For UPSSSC Recruitment Exam On August 20.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Now Available on Android: How to Recover Old PUBG Data.

Ranveer Singh to host quiz show on COLORS.

‘Hope I still do’: Luis Suarez on a Liverpool & Premier League return.

Tuwai to lead experienced team selected on the balance of power & pace.

NSW Covid-19 hot spots: Coronavirus alert for Virgin Australia flight due to multiple transmissions.

Nottingham Forest tipped to miss out on QPR man.

  TOP