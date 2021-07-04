© Instagram / Diane Kruger





Diane Kruger shows her spring style in blue jean jacket and green polka dot dress in LA and Diane Kruger is stylish in black jacket and blue beanie on outing with her mom and daughter in NYC





Diane Kruger is stylish in black jacket and blue beanie on outing with her mom and daughter in NYC and Diane Kruger shows her spring style in blue jean jacket and green polka dot dress in LA

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Civic calendar.

Can Africans and Indians use Europe's vaccine passport system?

Best 4th of July Sales 2021: The Best Deals and Offers.

What we learned: Defense, roster management and road momentum bring FC Cincinnati to draw.

Winners and Losers: TicWatch saved by new Wear OS, while gamers brace for advert overload.

The Scot who shaped America's Declaration of Independence – and the Declaration of Arbroath connection.

Media and tech giants are preparing to meet at the «Billionaire Summer Camp» at Sunvalley Lodge.

Unprecedented heat, hundreds dead and a town destroyed. Climate change is frying the Northern Hemisphere.

Atmosphere ‘much more organised and contained’ in Dublin city this weekend.

US experts raise alarm over `soft-pedal coverage` of CCP`s centenary.

They Challenge You Physically, Mentally And Emotionally: Steve Smith Looking Forward To Australia's Asian Tours In WTC 2.0.