© Instagram / dierks bentley





Dierks Bentley Says Luke Bryan Is the "Funniest Person in Country Music" and Dierks Bentley Earns His 20th No. 1 Single With 'Gone'





Dierks Bentley Says Luke Bryan Is the «Funniest Person in Country Music» and Dierks Bentley Earns His 20th No. 1 Single With 'Gone'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Dierks Bentley Earns His 20th No. 1 Single With 'Gone' and Dierks Bentley Says Luke Bryan Is the «Funniest Person in Country Music»

Police continue to search woodland after two handguns and ammo found.

Kaizer Motaung Jnr on his role at Kaizer Chiefs.

Weekly Forex Forecast.

Tokyo goes to the polls as pandemic-shadowed Olympics loom.

Majors, Plainsmen to face off in tune-up game.

Out! How Brexit sent one UK tennis kit firm to Romania.

Covid-19: UAE approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use.

Man found fatally shot in Southeast Washington, police say.

Matt Andriese gives up 3 runs in Boston Red Sox loss, now has 7.99 ERA since May 1: ‘We’re not going to give.

Majors, Plainsmen to face off in tune-up game.

WHO urges countries to vaccinate more people as Delta variant now in 98 countries.