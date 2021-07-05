© Instagram / cinematography





“Digital Cinematography is Mostly Mired in a Sort of Default Realism”: Brandon Colvin on A Dim Valley and How AI Enables Intuitive Camera Control For Drone Cinematography





How AI Enables Intuitive Camera Control For Drone Cinematography and «Digital Cinematography is Mostly Mired in a Sort of Default Realism»: Brandon Colvin on A Dim Valley

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Unique AJC Peachtree Road Race calls on extra effort from volunteers, public employees.

Astro Bob: Happy aphelion! You've finally arrived on the far side.

BGSU working on $4.7 million upgrade to campus wireless network.

Braves rally late to stun Marlins.

Crews responding to 1st-alarm fire at central Phoenix salvage yard.

Yusei Kikuchi heading to Denver as Mariners’ first SP All-Star since 2015.

Pleasant evening for fireworks, heat sticks around for Monday.

Capitol View: Skip Rutherford, Bill Vickery join to discuss candidates for Arkansas governor.

Marchers call for reparations for the 1917 massacre of Black people in East St. Louis.

Safety tips for pets during firework shows for the 4th of July.

Keystone Pipeline's owner is suing Biden administration for $15B.