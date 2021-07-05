© Instagram / dark matter





Hubble Space Telescope finds galaxy with weirdly little dark matter and Mystery of Galaxy's Missing Dark Matter Deepens





Hubble Space Telescope finds galaxy with weirdly little dark matter and Mystery of Galaxy's Missing Dark Matter Deepens

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Mystery of Galaxy's Missing Dark Matter Deepens and Hubble Space Telescope finds galaxy with weirdly little dark matter

Mets rally twice and beat Yankees 10-5 in first game.

July Fourth Latest: Will Smith brings New Orleans fireworks.

NYC Office of Nightlife explores possibility of 24-hour ‘entertainment districts’.

First Responders find ways to celebrate the holiday while on duty.

NYC Office of Nightlife explores possibility of 24-hour ‘entertainment districts’.

Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi named to the American League All-Star team.

Tour de France 2021.

Detroit Tigers reliever Gregory Soto selected to 2021 All-Star Game.

Family dog killed in housefire, investigators say improperly disposed of fireworks to blame.

NYC Office of Nightlife explores possibility of 24-hour ‘entertainment districts’.

Pope hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery.