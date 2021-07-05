© Instagram / elektra





WWE Files New Trademark For NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez and Elektra pays off local notes ahead of schedule





Elektra pays off local notes ahead of schedule and WWE Files New Trademark For NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Dodgers Muncy, Taylor and Betts named All-Stars.

US military denies American troops in Syria were attacked.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rumors: Design, Specs, Price, And More.

Freedom! NYers celebrate end of COVID-19 lockdowns on Fourth of July.

Golf pro shot, killed on North Georgia course.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox among western governors asking for drought help.

Quest for 'green' cement draws big name investors to $300bn industry.

B.C. fire crews hope for more rain as hot, windy conditions expected.

Celtic make €4 million transfer bid for long-term target.

WA Police search for Tasmania man who allegedly ‘fled’ hotel quarantine.

Phillies’ sweep attempt foiled by Manny Machado’s two homers in 11-1 thumping by Padres.

Albert Pujols has key hit in Dodgers' 5-1 win over Nationals.