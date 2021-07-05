8 new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend: Rick and Morty, iCarly and more and 21 binge-worthy LGBTQ TV shows to watch this Pride
By: Madison Clark
2021-07-05 01:24:32
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission allows Fish For Free Day on Fourth of July.
Gurriel scores on error in 10th, Astros sweep Indians 4-3.
Tripp Hughes, 7, celebrates his newly found freedom from cancer on Fourth of July.
IMPD rounds up 6 men on multiple charges in effort to improve downtown safety.
Pirates Outfielder Bryan Reynolds Named To 2021 NL All-Star Team.
Photos: July 4 kids bike parade returns to Long Beach.
Two men arrested for allegedly selling fireworks out of a van in Newark.
Fredericksburg police searching for missing 12-year-old boy.
Rumor: amiibo for Super Monkey Ball's AiAi seemingly discovered.
Defending world champion wins Nathan's Hot Dog Contest for the 14th time.