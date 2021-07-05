© Instagram / a vigilante





A vigilante ‘predator hunter’ clashed with police and prosecutors. Now, he’s the one facing felony charges. and A Vigilante (2018)





A Vigilante (2018) and A vigilante ‘predator hunter’ clashed with police and prosecutors. Now, he’s the one facing felony charges.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Triple-shooting claims lives of man and woman in Milledgeville.

Find your family home in east Montgomery's Arrowhead.

Australia news LIVE: Sydney COVID-19 cases and exposure sites grow; no new cases in Victoria.

Shaw is playing better and better and better at Euro 2020, says Mourinho.

2 critical after double shooting, crash on Chicago's South Side.

Find your family home in east Montgomery's Arrowhead.

Joe Cokanasiga shines on international return – FBC News.

Gregory Soto named to the 2021 All-Star Game.

Firefighters continue battling destructive blazes in California.

Fauci changes tune again, says vaccinated should wear masks in parts of US.

Man charged in Thursday Gloversville shooting; Arrested after extensive search, police say.

600-acre brush fire erupts near 5 Freeway in Gorman, prompting evacuations.