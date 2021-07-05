© Instagram / chariots of fire





Chariots of Fire at 40: St Andrews beach reshoot changed movie history and Writer of “Chariots of Fire” Dies





Writer of «Chariots of Fire» Dies and Chariots of Fire at 40: St Andrews beach reshoot changed movie history

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Dunning’s delayed decision and Bobby Portis’ legacy highlight our Hogs Hoop Report.

Person shot and killed at a Beaumont car wash on July 4; another person in police custody.

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: July 4.

Fatal collision on Aurora Bridge involving pedestrian and a bus.

Police investigating theft from Watsonville Jr. Wildcatz Football and Cheer firework stand.

House explodes in Warren, fire crews on scene.

Kyle Larson on contact from Alex Bowman: «No hard feelings».

Person shot and killed at a Beaumont car wash on July 4; another person in police custody.

Fatal collision on Aurora Bridge involving pedestrian and a bus.