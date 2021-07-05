© Instagram / clear and present danger





Wildfires a ‘clear and present danger’ to vulnerable wildlife and habitats, says MSP and Trump is a clear and present danger





Trump is a clear and present danger and Wildfires a ‘clear and present danger’ to vulnerable wildlife and habitats, says MSP

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Yankees: Aroldis Chapman and Gerrit Cole All-Star nods were hilarious.

Mast shoots 70 on Sunday and ends in a draw in 38th place.

Philippines' plane crash kills 47, injures 49; probe ordered.

Troopers respond to crash on US-40.

Pope 'reacted well' to intestinal surgery, Vatican says.

3 things we learned from Orlando City’s loss to New York Red Bulls.

Hawks look to bright future after surprising playoff run.

Companies didn't keep promise not to fund lawmakers who objected to election certification.

He had 10 minutes to flee the Salt fire. His home is gone.