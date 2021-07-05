© Instagram / cold turkey





Mt. Vernon to Receive $50,000 Community Betterment Grant for Topping Cold Turkey Challenge and Walmart, Target quit Thanksgiving shopping cold turkey; Black Friday still looms in the air





Walmart, Target quit Thanksgiving shopping cold turkey; Black Friday still looms in the air and Mt. Vernon to Receive $50,000 Community Betterment Grant for Topping Cold Turkey Challenge

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Samsung and Q CELLS Enter Partnership for Zero Energy Homes.

Dr. Naima Stennett: NC Central medicine grad plans to share biking passion with alma mater.

Man Expected to Lose Hand After West Pullman Fireworks Explosion.

Lawmakers in Omaha metro repond to E-15 ruling.

Nevada runner to retrace escape from American Indian school.

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary.

Morrisville in need of funds to expand roads as Apple expected to bring more traffic to city.

ESPN Employees React To The Situation With Rachel Nichols.