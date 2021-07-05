© Instagram / fly away





Bonj introduces Bodega in Fly Away music video and NCT Dream is ready to fly away into the summer night in the new teasers for their repackage album 'Hello Future'





Bonj introduces Bodega in Fly Away music video and NCT Dream is ready to fly away into the summer night in the new teasers for their repackage album 'Hello Future'

NCT Dream is ready to fly away into the summer night in the new teasers for their repackage album 'Hello Future' and Bonj introduces Bodega in Fly Away music video

