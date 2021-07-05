© Instagram / friday the 13th part 2





Steve Dash, original Jason Voorhees in 'Friday the 13th Part 2,' dies and A Tribute to 'Friday the 13th Part 2's' Ginny Field, One of the Great Horror Heroines





Steve Dash, original Jason Voorhees in 'Friday the 13th Part 2,' dies and A Tribute to 'Friday the 13th Part 2's' Ginny Field, One of the Great Horror Heroines

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

A Tribute to 'Friday the 13th Part 2's' Ginny Field, One of the Great Horror Heroines and Steve Dash, original Jason Voorhees in 'Friday the 13th Part 2,' dies

Demolition of partially collapsed Surfside condo to take place Sunday night, official says.

'Freedom without masks:' Picnics and parades return to many cities as Bay Area celebrates Independence Day.

Pequot Lakes Stars and Stripes Days fireworks.

Demolition of partially collapsed Surfside condo to take place Sunday night, official says.

Demolition of partially collapsed Surfside condo to take place Sunday night, official says.

WATCH LIVE: Nashville 4th of July 2021 fireworks.

Bodos Bagels ends drive-thru service, reopens for take-out only.

Demolition of partially collapsed Surfside condo to take place Sunday night, official says.

Independence Day celebration at the White House.

Connecticut born man wins 3rd place at Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest.

Heat Advisory issued July 4 at 7:38PM PDT until July 4 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR.