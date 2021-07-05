© Instagram / halloween ii





MDS Mega Scale Halloween II (1981): Michael Myers with Sound from @MezcoToyz and John Carpenter Labelled HALLOWEEN II An “Abomination” During 1984 Interview





John Carpenter Labelled HALLOWEEN II An «Abomination» During 1984 Interview and MDS Mega Scale Halloween II (1981): Michael Myers with Sound from @MezcoToyz

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

INSIDE THE RING: Tanajara Jr. and the Waiting Game.

Eye on KELOLAND: Service in sawdust.

Bird reaches No. 6 on WNBA career scoring, Storm beat Sparks.

Health workers in Indigenous communities crackdown on vaccine misinformation.

Fire Over the Fox returns to downtown Green Bay.

People gather for the 4th of July festivities in Washington, DC for fireworks.

Bill Cosby backs Phylicia Rashad after she apologizes for tweeting her support.

Trio of Rangers Selected for All-Star Game.

FC Dallas settles for another draw at home in 2-2 result against Vancouver.

New Level 3 evacuations issued for Batterman Fire burning near Wenatchee.