© Instagram / Oprah Winfrey





Formerly Homeless Artist In Talks With Oprah Winfrey And Film Producers After Paintings Go Viral and Oprah Winfrey Sends 5-Year-Old Girl and Her Real-Life Fairy Friend to Disneyland Following Viral Story





Oprah Winfrey Sends 5-Year-Old Girl and Her Real-Life Fairy Friend to Disneyland Following Viral Story and Formerly Homeless Artist In Talks With Oprah Winfrey And Film Producers After Paintings Go Viral

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pet owner arrested after dog falls to its death from 19th-floor flat.

Is McDonald’s open today on July 5th, 2021?

Djokovic and Federer hope to top Wimbledon bill on final 'Manic Monday'.

Pet owner arrested after dog falls to its death from 19th-floor flat.

Pet owner arrested after dog falls to its death from 19th-floor flat.

Waukegan man injured, building destroyed in fireworks accidents.

Fresno Fire Department gears up for busy July 4th after battling Woodward Park fire.

Boris Johnson told amnesty for Troubles killings 'fundamentally wrong'.

Extra '7-7' joy for Penangites this year?

Waukegan man injured, building destroyed in fireworks accidents.

Waukegan man injured, building destroyed in fireworks accidents.

Pet owner arrested after dog falls to its death from 19th-floor flat.