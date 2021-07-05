© Instagram / Morgan Freeman





Who Has The More Iconic Voice? Morgan Freeman or James Earl Jones? Twitter Responds and Miss Alabama recounts food gift exchange with Morgan Freeman





Miss Alabama recounts food gift exchange with Morgan Freeman and Who Has The More Iconic Voice? Morgan Freeman or James Earl Jones? Twitter Responds

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

West Brom keen on Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah.

Tottenham 'insist' on player.

Parliament to reconvene on July 26, Dewan Rakyat to sit for five days.

Texarkana CAC to host Teach to Prevent Conference next week.

‘I had to humble him’: Jadon Sancho makes claim about Arsenal player.

Rio Ferdinand says he is trying to recruit Varane to Manchester United.

Parliament to reconvene on July 26, Dewan Rakyat to sit for five days.

Michigan boy dies in his sleep three days after getting vaccine.

These areas in the US have officials concerned as Covid-19 cases increase.