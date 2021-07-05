© Instagram / tracee ellis ross





Oprah Winfrey and Tracee Ellis Ross announce new TV show about black hair and Tracee Ellis Ross and Oprah Winfrey to launch a TV series exploring the history of Black hair





Tracee Ellis Ross and Oprah Winfrey to launch a TV series exploring the history of Black hair and Oprah Winfrey and Tracee Ellis Ross announce new TV show about black hair

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Manchester United goalkeeper praises England duo and sends Dean Henderson message.

Tokyo registers 342 more COVID-19 infections on July 5.

Should fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks? Experts weigh in.

Letter to the editor: Lack of enforcement defangs motorcycle noise laws.

Should fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks? Experts weigh in.

Man Shot Once In Northview Heights.

VOD in Europe: A Comprehensive Market Analysis 2021-2024.

2 dead, 3 injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme.

More than 100 People Missing After Massive Landslide in Japanese Seaside Resort City.

'Best town in America'.

Housing market trends homebuyers should watch in summer 2021.