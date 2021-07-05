© Instagram / kevin bacon





Kevin Bacon marks end of an era with video of Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon and his wife spotted at coffee shop in Exeter





Kevin Bacon and his wife spotted at coffee shop in Exeter and Kevin Bacon marks end of an era with video of Kyra Sedgwick

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Berks Places: Kempton known for its mill and hotel that opened in 1874.

Canal Celebration still looking for vendors and applications.

The UN, the OECD, the World Bank and the World Wide Fund For Nature at the first BforPlanet.

Facebook’s failure to pay attention to non-English languages is allowing hate speech to flourish.

Is Kayla Tausche Married? Info on the CNBC Correspondent's Life and Career.

BBC Look East cuts emissions by two thirds thanks to carbon makeover.

Pa. lawmakers are on summer break. Here are 5 issues they'll face this fall. · Spotlight PA.

CJ2K League delivers explosive all-star festivities on holiday weekend.

Down on the farm (literally), rugged Wade Allison looks like he can muscle up the Flyers’ lineup.

'Odd Man Rush' movie filmed in Hamilton in 2019 finally on big screen during film festival.

New approach needed on drugs.