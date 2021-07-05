© Instagram / cynthia nixon





Cynthia Nixon And Friends Join Jonathan Simkhai For Pride Celebration and Cynthia Nixon Won’t Run Against Andrew Cuomo Again, but She’s Not Giving Up on New York





Cynthia Nixon Won’t Run Against Andrew Cuomo Again, but She’s Not Giving Up on New York and Cynthia Nixon And Friends Join Jonathan Simkhai For Pride Celebration

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Summer in the City returns to Hartford.

Wish granted for Georgia boy battling leukemia to suit up as firefighter for a day.

Wish granted for Georgia boy battling leukemia to suit up as firefighter for a day.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Need for Fragile Papers Anymore, Says PM Modi at Co-WIN Conclave.

Three people wounded in Springfield shooting.

Third wave may hit India in August, peak in September: SBI Research report.

Looking back at the Pirates' past first-overall draft selections.

Delta is back: Airline’s return to Aspen market drives down airfare, at least temporarily.

Hepsiburada: CEO Hits Out at Efforts to Alleviate Gender Inequalities.

Woman wanted in connection with fire at Medina County church.