© Instagram / detachment





Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commanding officer and RAF Hercules detachment deploys to Middle East for tactical air mobility





RAF Hercules detachment deploys to Middle East for tactical air mobility and Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commanding officer

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

DC police identify victim in deadly K Street NW hit-and-run, suspects wanted.

Better Health and Wellness: WSU Tech executive loses 175 pounds in 9 months, embraces healthy lifestyle.

Jason Whitlock Nails the Bombshell Story on ESPN’s Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols in 8 Words.

Police chief said Oakland police raced to 7 shootings, mass sideshow on July 4.

Jimbo Fisher on teams that bypassed Vikings star Dalvin Cook in NFL draft: 'I used to laugh at that'.

Didi shows all Chinese tech giants must first answer to Beijing.

Nashville housing market sees drop in whisper listings as inventory continues to be a challenge.

Houston police officer shot responding to dispute over parking spot.

Marin project to house homeless vets gets $4M boost.

Coronavirus latest: New York positivity rate continues to tick upwards.

Ex-Manchester United youngster reveals what it's like to play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.