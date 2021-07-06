© Instagram / real housewives of orange county





The Real Housewives Of Orange County: 10 Things That Kelly Will Never Live Down and The Real Housewives Of Orange County: 9 Things That Shannon Will Never Live Down





The Real Housewives Of Orange County: 9 Things That Shannon Will Never Live Down and The Real Housewives Of Orange County: 10 Things That Kelly Will Never Live Down

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Celebratory gunfire in downtown Tampa injured one person on July Fourth.

Buffalo Police: 25-year-old injured after drive-by shooting on Strauss Street.

Golden oldie Federer weathers Sonego storm to reach quarters.

‘Operation Fan’ underway to help keep seniors cool in Pitt, other counties.

Some asking Congress to hold Equifax, Experian, Transunion more accountable.

Campers head to campground for Independence Day weekend.

Shelton: Success in minor leagues helping to create 'winning culture'.

Gov. DeWine to sign anti-hazing legislation into law.

Deputies: Registered Sex Offender Walked Onto Ponderosa High Campus, Sat Next To Students Eating Lunch.

Tourists help bring attention to the white supremacist vandalism at Jamestown’s Underground Railroad art exhibit in Dow Park.

Wild Re-Sign Nick Bjugstad To 1-Year, $900,000 Contract.