© Instagram / bad santa 2





Watch Kathy Bates Talk Dirty in NSFW ‘Bad Santa 2’ Trailer and New Bad Santa 2 Trailer Introduces Kathy Bates as Willie's Mom





Watch Kathy Bates Talk Dirty in NSFW ‘Bad Santa 2’ Trailer and New Bad Santa 2 Trailer Introduces Kathy Bates as Willie's Mom

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

New Bad Santa 2 Trailer Introduces Kathy Bates as Willie's Mom and Watch Kathy Bates Talk Dirty in NSFW ‘Bad Santa 2’ Trailer

Surfside Condo Collapse: Ohio search and rescue crews assisting rescue efforts.

High temperatures and high road traffic volume raises heightened concern for travel safety.

INTERVIEW: Comedian and actress Aisling Bea on turning the toughest subjects into must-see TV.

Inmate firefighter assigned to NorCal blaze goes on joyride with stolen firetruck, totals vehicle.

INTERVIEW: Comedian and actress Aisling Bea on turning the toughest subjects into must-see TV.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Leeds United officially miss out on Loic Bade.

Green Bay McDonald's restaurants to offer COVID-19 vaccine.

Inmate firefighter assigned to NorCal blaze goes on joyride with stolen firetruck, totals vehicle.

Jehovah's Witnesses holding virtual conventions for 2nd year in a row.

1,500 Rescue Workers Search for Survivors in Japanese Landslide.

Asian Stocks Set for Mixed Open Amid Jump in Crude: Markets Wrap.

First GOP hopeful Geoff Diehl announces bid for governor.