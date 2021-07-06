© Instagram / beautiful people





#26. Beautiful People (1974) and Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya share first photos of son Aryaveer, Anushka Sharma calls them ‘most beautiful people’





Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya share first photos of son Aryaveer, Anushka Sharma calls them ‘most beautiful people’ and #26. Beautiful People (1974)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Summer check-in: Catching up with Clancy Shields and the Arizona men's tennis team.

Amazon begins new chapter as Bezos steps down, hands over CEO role to Andy Jassy.

Resident dies at Burlington long-term care home in midst of Delta outbreak.

Elk City neighborhood rebound sparks hope for local businesses.

Yankees searching for answers to fix Gerrit Cole, Aroldis Chapman.

Riverside Village properties up for auction.

Joplin «Bowl for Kids’ Sake» fundraiser for local children.

For Minneapolis Fire Crews, A Busy Fourth Of July.

Bob Jones High School receives national recognition for cybersecurity program.

Deputies searching for suspect who opened fire during chase in Oconee County.

Olympic gymnast Raisman looking for her missing dog.