© Instagram / confetti





Government Developing Confetti Launching Anti-Drone Technology and DARPA Made Anti-Drone Confetti Streamers





DARPA Made Anti-Drone Confetti Streamers and Government Developing Confetti Launching Anti-Drone Technology

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Firework causes car to crash into Tennessee house, people on porch hurt.

Huntress CEO Kyle Hanslovan To MSPs On Kaseya Ransomware Attack: 'Get It Together Or Go Out Of Business'.

Saratoga Springs chief responds to post with video of accident.

Spain, Italy set for semifinal showdown Tuesday in European Championships soccer tournament.

Looking for Fido after the fireworks? Professionals offer tips.

11-year-old honored for saving grandmother's life in Oracle.

Police asking for the public's assistance locating 5-year-old kidnapped in Cleveland.

Summer Strings prepares for upcoming free show in Marquette.

Tigers patiently waiting for Jeimer Candelario's power to turn back on.

Specialized unit within Grand Rapids Fire says it's prepared for disasters like Florida condo collapse.

COVID Vaccination Tourists Flock From Colombia to New York for Shots.