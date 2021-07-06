© Instagram / damsel in distress





The Disney damsel in distress can save herself and Snarky superhero saves damsel in distress in 'Deadpool'





The Disney damsel in distress can save herself and Snarky superhero saves damsel in distress in 'Deadpool'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Snarky superhero saves damsel in distress in 'Deadpool' and The Disney damsel in distress can save herself

Man and child killed after crash in Mountrail County.

Japan searches for dozens missing in mudslide; 4 dead.

Fisher Cats hit the road for 12-game stretch.

Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting in Hartford.

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Caledonia after striking tree.

Miller County lawmen charge woman with firing rifle at group of 20 people.

Community left to clean up illegal fireworks set off at Antelope school.

Tigers' Hale named head coach at Arizona.

Dozens attend reading of Frederick Douglass’ ‘Fourth of July’ speech at historic site in Durham.

Live Blog: Lightning at Canadiens.

Rockabilly performer Sanford Clark dead at 85 from COVID-19.