© Instagram / desperately seeking susan





Premiere: Foxgluvv channels Madonna in dreamy Desperately Seeking Susan music video and Desperately Seeking Susan Blu-ray Review





Desperately Seeking Susan Blu-ray Review and Premiere: Foxgluvv channels Madonna in dreamy Desperately Seeking Susan music video

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Law enforcement continues to encourage safe and sober boating after Operation Dry Water.

Flight delays and cancellations mount nationwide during summer travel.

Matsuyama has green jacket and seeks gold in home Olympics.

CADL Tales with Miss Lindsay: Singing and Signing.

Australia news LIVE: Sydney records 18 new cases of COVID-19 as exposure sites grow; Victoria considers ditching office masks.

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo Excused From Media Day On Monday.

Scientists Weigh in on if Loki Is Holding an Alligator or Crocodile.

Chinese city on Myanmar border reports three more COVID-19 cases.

Olympic torch relay unlikely on central Tokyo roads due to COVID-19 rise.

Rainbow Hospice Care to host outdoor career fair.

Cracking noises alert Dixie Nutrition patrons, employees to collapsing roof.