© Instagram / dog pound





Scioto County Dog Pound at capacity and Humane Society seeking space in Harrison County Dog Pound





Humane Society seeking space in Harrison County Dog Pound and Scioto County Dog Pound at capacity

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Man Working As Fruit Vendor Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Ontario, Driver Charged With DUI And Gross Vehicular Manslaughter.

Facing Removal From Mineta-SJ Airport, Homeless Encampment On Apple Site Is Growing.

Ironton man dead in crash with tractor-trailer on West Lane Avenue near Ohio State University.

Miss. state senator gives update on medical marijuana.

Why Gil Brandt says Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is guaranteed to be better in 2021.

Watch: Florida first responders pay tribute to victims of Surfside building collapse.

Locals return to Bangor pools Monday after holiday weekend closures.

Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits.

Alexander Nubel now primed for starts at AS Monaco with latest injury to Benjamin Lecomte.

Warren Buffett-Backed BYD’s NEV Sales Nearly Tripled In June.