© Instagram / el cid





Spain recovers part of El Cid's skull for a sherry and a pastry and Column: No malarkey, Joe Biden’s ‘El Cid’ strategy against President Trump





Spain recovers part of El Cid's skull for a sherry and a pastry and Column: No malarkey, Joe Biden’s ‘El Cid’ strategy against President Trump

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Column: No malarkey, Joe Biden’s ‘El Cid’ strategy against President Trump and Spain recovers part of El Cid's skull for a sherry and a pastry

COVID-19: The Delta variant is now spreading uncontrollably among the unvaccinated. The PM is taking a gamble.

24 Unaccounted for in Japanese Landslide, Mayor Says.

5 dead, more than 20 wounded in Fourth of July shootings in Dallas, Fort Worth.

24 Unaccounted for in Japanese Landslide, Mayor Says.

Tropical Storm Elsa pummeling Cuba with Florida in its sights.

Female victim airlifted following ATV accident in Erin.

At least 17 people hospitalized following deck collapse at pool party near Sutton.

Flood Warning issued July 5 at 8:29PM CDT until July 6 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Lincoln IL.