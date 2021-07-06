© Instagram / el cortez





San Diegans urge the El Cortez to fix ripped and tattered American flags for Independence Day and Boone and El Cortez Gates will be unstaffed for four days this month





Boone and El Cortez Gates will be unstaffed for four days this month and San Diegans urge the El Cortez to fix ripped and tattered American flags for Independence Day

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The Match IV: Mickelson and Brady Versus DeChambeau and Rodgers.

Column: Chicago Cubs face real possibility of a sell-off.

Vatican: Pope alert and well a day after intestinal surgery.

Weekly Wrap: Broadway Technology, Symphony, and new beginnings (And other new CEOs).

Teen fatally shot in parking lot, man stabbed to death in rash of Rochester violence.

Activated Alumina Market 2021-2025.

Man steals reporter's car and crashes it into police cruiser amid manhunt.

Cardinals vs. Giants.

Brazil vs. Peru score: Paqueta the hero again, scores winning goal to send favorites to Copa America final.

Planning Ahead: Trimming trees before storms could save you money in the long run.

Derrick Henry passes out school supplies and free bicycles at Yulee, Florida back to school event.

'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Explains Why She Doesn't Think Day-and-Date Streaming Will Last.