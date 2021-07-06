© Instagram / gigli





Yes, Gigli really is that bad and Ben Affleck Vents About Dating Jennifer Lopez While Filming 'Gigli'





Yes, Gigli really is that bad and Ben Affleck Vents About Dating Jennifer Lopez While Filming 'Gigli'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ben Affleck Vents About Dating Jennifer Lopez While Filming 'Gigli' and Yes, Gigli really is that bad

Rialto Theater announces ‘Rialto Presents’ lineup this fall and winter.

KLFY Hero Salute: National Guard specialist adapts and overcomes challenges posed by COVID-19.

Two chemoattenuated PfSPZ malaria vaccines provide strong and lasting protection.

The Latest: British teen Raducanu had trouble breathing.

Gwen Stefani shows off her wedding dress on Instagram.

A warm start to the week with a brief cool down on the horizon!

China mulls sending vice premier to Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

Smithville woman becomes first bilateral climber to reach top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Float operator stops to render CPR during Bridgeton Fourth of July parade.

UPDATE: Tumbleweed fire increases to 50% containment.

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit.