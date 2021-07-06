© Instagram / hard candy





“Bittersweet Hard Candy” prepares to sweeten up the IUS Theater Department's season and Amber Coffman Covers Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas”





«Bittersweet Hard Candy» prepares to sweeten up the IUS Theater Department's season and Amber Coffman Covers Dolly Parton’s «Hard Candy Christmas»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Amber Coffman Covers Dolly Parton’s «Hard Candy Christmas» and «Bittersweet Hard Candy» prepares to sweeten up the IUS Theater Department's season

Dozens Injured in Independence Day Violence, 5 Dead Across Dallas and Fort Worth.

Canadiens avoid sweep, beat Lightning 3-2 in OT to force Game 5.

Formula One: Australian Grand Prix set to be called off again due to Covid-19.

Authorities ID man killed by train in Grant County.

'Voice' stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma.

Rats empty 12 wine bottles in Tamil Nadu liquor store.

MPs questioned in Lib 'witch hunt'.

Large Brush Fire Erupts Near Gorman, Forces Evacuations At Nearby Recreation Area.

Galls and more to learn at arboretum.

Several drivers stranded after filling up at Exonn gas station near Cypress.