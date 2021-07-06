© Instagram / holy smoke





Luciano: Holy smoke! After five decades, Smoking Pleasure is shutting down and Holy smoke, researchers say cannabis used in ancient Israelite shrine





Holy smoke, researchers say cannabis used in ancient Israelite shrine and Luciano: Holy smoke! After five decades, Smoking Pleasure is shutting down

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Child infected with Covid-19 taken to hospital for assessment.

Kwang Hyun Kim pitches seven shutout innings on Monday.

UK PM Boris Johnson confirms lockdown end on July 19, with warning pandemic not over.

Scots slimmer sheds whopping seven stone after being placed on furlough during lockdown.

Inspired by film 'Drishyam', Delhi man stages attack on self to implicate neighbour.

Germany lifts ban on travellers from India, UK, Russia.

AAI employees on nationwide protest today against reduced allowances.

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens on a flat note, Nifty holds 15,800; auto, metals gain.

Strong Fijian side excited to take on the All Blacks.

City council to consider infrastructure projects.

Japan says to ship 1.1 mln more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan.