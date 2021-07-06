© Instagram / jersey girl





How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became known as 'Bennifer,' according to their 'Jersey Girl' director and Ilene Black: Here's to being a Jersey Girl





How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became known as 'Bennifer,' according to their 'Jersey Girl' director and Ilene Black: Here's to being a Jersey Girl

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ilene Black: Here's to being a Jersey Girl and How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became known as 'Bennifer,' according to their 'Jersey Girl' director

Harralsons launch website to help families navigating foster care and adoption.

County increases homestead exemptions for 65 and up.

Blow for coalition: Citizenship Law fails to pass, draws at 59-59.

Asia Maxima, global and regional overview: Chriswood, Jefferis.

Miley Cyrus and her army of fans voice support for Britney Spears with ‘Free Britney’ chants.

'I don't know what the answer is' — mayor throws hands in the air over boy racers.

Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Market 2021 Projections, Deposits, Application Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2027.

Rollover accident on Highway 30 injures three, blocks traffic from Interstate 380.

Holiday travelers on WB I-90 experience delays – KIRO 7 News Seattle.

Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6.