© Instagram / Lil Wayne





Where is Lil Wayne from, is it Phoenix? Chris Paul and rapper celebrate Suns’ win with tight embrace and Lil Wayne, H.E.R., The Isley Brothers to headline One MusicFest in Atlanta





Lil Wayne, H.E.R., The Isley Brothers to headline One MusicFest in Atlanta and Where is Lil Wayne from, is it Phoenix? Chris Paul and rapper celebrate Suns’ win with tight embrace

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

FTSE 100 inches higher on energy boost; Ocado top gainer.

Petrofac wins $14million contract extension with Neptune on Cygnus field.

Call for insurance premiums to fall as personal injury awards drop 50%.

On the Grapevine.

EXCLUSIVE: Ashoke Pandit bags the rights to make a film on track & field athlete Pinki Pramanik.

Call for insurance premiums to fall as personal injury awards drop 50%.

Proposal to renovate writer Gopinath Mohanty’s house.

EXCLUSIVE: Ashoke Pandit bags the rights to make a film on track & field athlete Pinki Pramanik.

Ballon d'Or looms into view for Messi after Copa America heroics for Argentina.