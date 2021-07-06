© Instagram / James Franco





James Franco to pay $2.2m in sexual misconduct case and James Franco to pay $2.2m in sexual misconduct case





James Franco to pay $2.2m in sexual misconduct case and James Franco to pay $2.2m in sexual misconduct case

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Homeless Brockton teen turns into software engineer who raps on the side.

This CDMO Alliance is Boosting Drug Development and Commercialization.

With Four Films In Cannes, Léa Seydoux Will Rule The Croisette – Interview.

Global agriculture prices are expected to drop in the coming years, but progress on hunger and climate aren't certain.

Weekly Market Pulse: Contrasts And Contradictions.

Comparing Baby Doge, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Which is Better?

Polish government lays out its patriotic food plans.

Africa and the challenge of development.

More Effective and Powerful Vaccines Recipe Against COVID-19 and its Emerging Variants Found.

Jabs at work, incentives and choosing your dose — what we learned about the potential future of the vaccine rollout.

Bulls Path to Trading Up for Davion Mitchell and More.

World’s Fastest Electric Hypercar: Bugatti And Rimac To Build The Dream Car.