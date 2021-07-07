© Instagram / grindr





Dallas Men Sentenced for Hate Crimes After Targeting Gay Men on Grindr and Fact Check-Apple has not banned Grindr from the App Store in the U.S.





Fact Check-Apple has not banned Grindr from the App Store in the U.S. and Dallas Men Sentenced for Hate Crimes After Targeting Gay Men on Grindr

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Haiti Has Been Abandoned—By The Media, the US, and the World.

Transpo and The Interurban Trolley expand mobile ticketing program.

Man and dog shot inside home in Bridgeport: Police.

4 more bodies recovered from Florida condo collapse site.

‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate mistakenly freed from NC jail after posing as jail mate.

WH Council on Environmental Quality Releases Carbon Capture Report.

See How British Artist Bridget Riley’s Paintings ‘Caress and Soothe’ the Eye in Her New Show at David Zwirner London.

4-year-old recovering from severe injuries after hit-and-run; suspect sought.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Programming Note on NBA Finals and Jimmy Kimmel Live.