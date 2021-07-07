© Instagram / dark matter





Dark matter may slow the rotation of the Milky Way’s central bar of stars and Dark matter is putting the brakes on our Milky Way galaxy's spin





Dark matter may slow the rotation of the Milky Way’s central bar of stars and Dark matter is putting the brakes on our Milky Way galaxy's spin

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Dark matter is putting the brakes on our Milky Way galaxy's spin and Dark matter may slow the rotation of the Milky Way’s central bar of stars

Why Is the Stock Market Down Today? China, Oil in Focus.

Costco could have saved Medicare $2.6 billion in drug spending, analysis shows.

Tulane School of Medicine placed on probation by accreditor amid allegations of racism, lack of diversity.

Mental health dogs on site in Surfside to help first responders deal with extreme emotional toll.

U.S. envoy on North Korea speaks with Chinese counterpart.

Ivanka Trump Is Probably Next on the Chopping Block: Former Federal Prosecutor:.

Viera High School teacher arrested on Capitol riot charges, records show.

Alleged Serial Killer Keith Gibson Indicted On 41 Felony Charges In Delaware.

Cuomo Declares Disaster Emergency On Gun Violence, Labeling It A ‘New Epidemic’.

Lightning hoping to clinch Stanley Cup on home ice.