© Instagram / boomerang





My Take: Partisan voting rule changes may boomerang and Boomerang X Is Flying Onto Switch Very Soon





Boomerang X Is Flying Onto Switch Very Soon and My Take: Partisan voting rule changes may boomerang

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Knox County Schools to host free dental health events for children and young adults.

Lily Rabe to play murder victim Betty Gore in HBO Max true crime series Love And Death.

Second freeway shooting reported on 60 Freeway during July 4 holiday.

First@4: Midco announces ‘Fiber Forward’ plan; State officials work on drought help for ag producers; Storm damage in Sioux Falls.

California boater killed in collision with personal watercraft on Colorado River.

UT Lands 19 Swimmers, Divers on CSCAA Scholar All-American Teams.

13-year-old leads deputies on high-speed chase through Iberville Parish.

Alternating Traffic Allowed On Highway 40 After Semi Crashes West Of Hot Sulphur Springs In Byers Canyon.