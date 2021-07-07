© Instagram / detachment





Detachment 5's new leader assumes command and Unique Reserve detachment recalls recent success, welcomes new leader





Detachment 5's new leader assumes command and Unique Reserve detachment recalls recent success, welcomes new leader

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Unique Reserve detachment recalls recent success, welcomes new leader and Detachment 5's new leader assumes command

The Latest: Italy and Spain head to extra time at Euro 2020.

Driver, officer injured in crash while helping driver of disabled vehicle on I-40W.

East-West Shrine Bowl heads to Las Vegas in 2022.

'We have to react': Group raises $1.5 million for Surfside families.

Oakland Athletics 1B Matt Olson latest slugger to enter All-Star Home Run Derby.

Portion of Forest Brook Road in Lynchburg closed due to pedestrian hit by car.

El Paso ISD to hold community meetings to discuss safe return to school.

A gun-maker was ordered to hand over documents to Sandy Hook families. The materials included thousands of 'random cartoons.'.

Piri Borja pays homage to his dad in Ecuador.

Parson veto a 'sucker punch' to group fighting rise in child sex abuse.

Mom of six found beaten to death, bound and gagged in Los Angeles home.